  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. May 2025

Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.5.1

May 23, 2025
ngwaf-module-haproxychanged
  • Added RHEL10 support

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.5.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2025