  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. May 2025

Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Native) 1.3.2

May 12, 2025
ngwaf-module-nginx-nativechanged
  • Improved inspection of GET requests with body

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Native) 1.3.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2025