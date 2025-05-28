  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Native) 1.3.3

May 28, 2025
ngwaf-module-nginx-nativechanged
  • Fixed a network file description leak
  • Added support for Nginx+ R34 on Alpine 3.21

