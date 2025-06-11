CLI v11.3.0
Enhancements:
- feat(config-store): Allow for dynamic limits on Config Store entry lengths #1485
- feat(backend): Add support for 'prefer IPv6' attribute. (#1487)
- feat(tools/domain): add
suggestand
statusdomain tools endpoints (#1482)
- feat(logging): Add support for 'processing region' attribute. (#1491)
- feat(domains): add
descriptionto
domainv1endpoints (#1483)
Bug fixes:
- fix(sso): Don't display the token after authentication. (#1490)
- fix(service-version): Stop hiding the 'stage' and 'unstage' commands. (#1492)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10from 10.0.1 to 10.1.0 (#1476)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10from 10.0.0 to 10.0.1 (#1467)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.37.0 to 0.39.0 (#1467)
- build(go.mod): upgrade to go 1.24.0 in order to take advantage of the new tooling mechanism (#1469)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/imagefrom 0.15.0 to 0.18.0 (#1470)
- build(deps):
github.com/magiconair/propertiesfrom 1.8.7 to 1.8.10 (#1474)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.32.0 to 0.33.0 (#1472)
- build(deps):
cel.dev/exprfrom 0.22.1 to 0.23.1 (#1472)
- build(deps):
cloud.google.com/gofrom 0.120.0 to 0.121.0 (#1472)
- build(deps):
cloud.google.com/go/aifrom 0.8.0 to 0.11.0 (#1472)
- build(deps):
cloud.google.com/go/authfrom 0.15.0 to 0.16.0 (#1472)
- build(deps):
cloud.google.com/go/iamfrom 1.4.2 to 1.5.0 (#1472)
- build(deps):
cloud.google.com/go/kmsfrom 1.21.1 to 1.21.2 (#1472)
- build(deps):
cloud.google.com/go/longrunningfrom 0.6.6 to 0.6.7 (#1472)
- build(deps):
cloud.google.com/go/monitoringfrom 1.24.1 to 1.24.2 (#1472)
- build(deps):
cloud.google.com/go/storagefrom 1.51.0 to 1.52.0 (#1472)
- build(deps):
github.com/42wim/httpsigfrom 1.2.2 to 1.2.3 (#1472)
- build(deps):
github.com/Azure/azure-sdk-for-go/sdk/azcorefrom 1.17.1 to 1.18.0 (#1472)
- build(deps):
github.com/Azure/azure-sdk-for-go/sdk/azidentityfrom 1.8.2 to 1.9.0 (#1472)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10from 10.1.0 to 10.2.0 (#1481)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10from 10.2.0 to 10.3.0 (#1488)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.24.0 to 0.25.0 (#1488)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/syncfrom 0.14.0 to 0.15.0 (#1488)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.25.0 to 0.26.0 (#1488)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.38.0 to 0.39.0 (#1489)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1489)
