  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. June 2025

CLI v11.3.0

June 11, 2025
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Enhancements:

  • feat(config-store): Allow for dynamic limits on Config Store entry lengths #1485
  • feat(backend): Add support for 'prefer IPv6' attribute. (#1487)
  • feat(tools/domain): add suggest and status domain tools endpoints (#1482)
  • feat(logging): Add support for 'processing region' attribute. (#1491)
  • feat(domains): add description to domainv1 endpoints (#1483)

Bug fixes:

  • fix(sso): Don't display the token after authentication. (#1490)
  • fix(service-version): Stop hiding the 'stage' and 'unstage' commands. (#1492)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10 from 10.0.1 to 10.1.0 (#1476)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10 from 10.0.0 to 10.0.1 (#1467)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.37.0 to 0.39.0 (#1467)
  • build(go.mod): upgrade to go 1.24.0 in order to take advantage of the new tooling mechanism (#1469)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/image from 0.15.0 to 0.18.0 (#1470)
  • build(deps): github.com/magiconair/properties from 1.8.7 to 1.8.10 (#1474)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.32.0 to 0.33.0 (#1472)
  • build(deps): cel.dev/expr from 0.22.1 to 0.23.1 (#1472)
  • build(deps): cloud.google.com/go from 0.120.0 to 0.121.0 (#1472)
  • build(deps): cloud.google.com/go/ai from 0.8.0 to 0.11.0 (#1472)
  • build(deps): cloud.google.com/go/auth from 0.15.0 to 0.16.0 (#1472)
  • build(deps): cloud.google.com/go/iam from 1.4.2 to 1.5.0 (#1472)
  • build(deps): cloud.google.com/go/kms from 1.21.1 to 1.21.2 (#1472)
  • build(deps): cloud.google.com/go/longrunning from 0.6.6 to 0.6.7 (#1472)
  • build(deps): cloud.google.com/go/monitoring from 1.24.1 to 1.24.2 (#1472)
  • build(deps): cloud.google.com/go/storage from 1.51.0 to 1.52.0 (#1472)
  • build(deps): github.com/42wim/httpsig from 1.2.2 to 1.2.3 (#1472)
  • build(deps): github.com/Azure/azure-sdk-for-go/sdk/azcore from 1.17.1 to 1.18.0 (#1472)
  • build(deps): github.com/Azure/azure-sdk-for-go/sdk/azidentity from 1.8.2 to 1.9.0 (#1472)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10 from 10.1.0 to 10.2.0 (#1481)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10 from 10.2.0 to 10.3.0 (#1488)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.24.0 to 0.25.0 (#1488)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sync from 0.14.0 to 0.15.0 (#1488)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/text from 0.25.0 to 0.26.0 (#1488)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.38.0 to 0.39.0 (#1489)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1489)

Prior change: CLI v11.2.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2025