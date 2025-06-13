End-of-support plan for older Linux operating systems in 2025

On September 15, 2025, we will no longer support agent upgrades for Next-Gen WAF services on Alpine Linux 3.11, Alpine Linux 3.12, Amazon Linux 1, Debian 7, Debian 8, and Ubuntu 12.04. Because they are no longer supported by the manufacturer or developer community, continued use of them increases your exposure to online threats. Any currently deployed Next-Gen WAF agents on these specific host environments will continue to function beyond this date but will no longer be updated or supported by Fastly.