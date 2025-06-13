Get faster insights with hourly updates on your Corp Overview
To provide you with more timely data, we've upgraded the metrics on our Corp Overview page to aggregate on an hourly basis. Previously, data was compiled daily, which often resulted in incomplete metrics for the current day. With this change, you'll now see a much more complete and up-to-date picture of your most recent Corp activity.
Prior change: End-of-support plan for older Linux operating systems in 2025
Following change: Email domain update for Signal Sciences communications