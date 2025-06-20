Fastly Terraform Provider 7.1.0
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(domains/v1): add
descriptionfield (#1002)
- feat(backend): Add support for 'prefer IPv6' attribute. (#1003)
- feat(logging): Add support for 'processing region' attribute. (#1011)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(block_fastly_service_settings): fix detection of falsey value for stale_if_error field (#1003)
- fix(backend): Set default 'prefer IPv6' attribute differently for Delivery and Compute services. (#1010)
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10from 10.2.0 to 10.3.0 (#1004)
- build(deps):
github.com/cloudflare/circlfrom 1.6.0 to 1.6.1 (#1006)
- build(deps):
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1005)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10from 10.3.0 to 10.4.0 (#1012)
