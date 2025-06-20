  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 7.1.0

June 20, 2025
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(domains/v1): add description field (#1002)
  • feat(backend): Add support for 'prefer IPv6' attribute. (#1003)
  • feat(logging): Add support for 'processing region' attribute. (#1011)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(block_fastly_service_settings): fix detection of falsey value for stale_if_error field (#1003)
  • fix(backend): Set default 'prefer IPv6' attribute differently for Delivery and Compute services. (#1010)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10 from 10.2.0 to 10.3.0 (#1004)
  • build(deps): github.com/cloudflare/circl from 1.6.0 to 1.6.1 (#1006)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1005)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10 from 10.3.0 to 10.4.0 (#1012)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 7.0.0

