  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. June 2025

Change to VCL notation

June 17, 2025
vclchanged

Changed

VCL snippets now include a comment to denote the end of the snippet.

Prior change: tls.client.cert_verify_result and tls.client.raw_certificate_b64 removal, regsub syntax addition, bug fixes

Fastly
© Fastly 2025