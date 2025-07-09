  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. July 2025

CLI v11.4.0

July 9, 2025
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Enhancements:

  • feat(env): Add environment variable for extending the UserAgent string. (#1502)

Bug fixes:

  • fix(sso): Ensure that OPTIONS requests sent by browsers do not break SSO authentication. (#1496)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10 from 10.3.0 to 10.4.0 (#1499)
  • build(deps): stefanzweifel/git-auto-commit-action from 5 to 6 (#1497)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10 from 10.4.0 to 10.5.0 (#1501)
  • build(deps): github.com/andybalholm/brotli from 1.1.1 to 1.2.0 (#1501)
  • build(deps): github.com/Masterminds/semver/v3 from 3.3.1 to 3.4.0 (#1503)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10 from 10.5.0 to 10.5.1 (#1504)

Prior change: CLI v11.3.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2025