CLI v11.4.0
View this release on GitHub.
Enhancements:
- feat(env): Add environment variable for extending the UserAgent string. (#1502)
Bug fixes:
- fix(sso): Ensure that OPTIONS requests sent by browsers do not break SSO authentication. (#1496)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10from 10.3.0 to 10.4.0 (#1499)
- build(deps):
stefanzweifel/git-auto-commit-actionfrom 5 to 6 (#1497)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10from 10.4.0 to 10.5.0 (#1501)
- build(deps):
github.com/andybalholm/brotlifrom 1.1.1 to 1.2.0 (#1501)
- build(deps):
github.com/Masterminds/semver/v3from 3.3.1 to 3.4.0 (#1503)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10from 10.5.0 to 10.5.1 (#1504)
