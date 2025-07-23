DDoS Protection GET APIs access update in the documentation
The DDoS Protection GET APIs can be accessed by any user role as long as the service belongs to the customer. The documentation for the following endpoints has been updated to match this behavior:
- GET /ddos-protection/v1/rules/{rule_id}
- GET /ddos-protection/v1/events
- GET /ddos-protection/v1/events/{event_id}
- GET /ddos-protection/v1/events/{event_id}/rules
- GET /ddos-protection/v1/events/event_id/rules/rule_id/traffic-stats
Prior change: Added Fastly DDoS Protection Events API endpoint
Following change: Removing enum config from `ddos_protection_action` Fastly DDoS Protection APIs