DDoS Protection GET APIs access update in the documentation

July 23, 2025
The DDoS Protection GET APIs can be accessed by any user role as long as the service belongs to the customer. The documentation for the following endpoints has been updated to match this behavior:

  • GET /ddos-protection/v1/rules/{rule_id}
  • GET /ddos-protection/v1/events
  • GET /ddos-protection/v1/events/{event_id}
  • GET /ddos-protection/v1/events/{event_id}/rules
  • GET /ddos-protection/v1/events/event_id/rules/rule_id/traffic-stats

