Email domain update for Signal Sciences communications

As part of our ongoing branding unification efforts, we're updating the sender domain for Signal Sciences email communications.

Effective July 28, 2025, emails previously sent from support@signalsciences.com will be sent from no-reply@fastly.com . All official communications will come from @fastly domains.

This change aligns with our unified brand identity and does not impact your Signal Sciences services. Your service experience, data, and access remain unchanged.

To ensure you continue receiving all important notifications and updates, we recommend updating your email filters and allowlists to reflect this change. If you have questions, our support team is here to help.