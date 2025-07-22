New request search operator

We've added the + operator to our request search capabilities. On the Requests page, you can use this operator to find requests that include multiple instances of the same key. For example, a search for tag:CMDEXE +tag:TRAVERSAL returns requests tagged with both the CMDEXE AND the TRAVERSAL signal. If you removed the + operator from that query, the WAF would return requests tagged with either the CMDEXE OR the TRAVERSAL signal.