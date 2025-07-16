  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF Agent 4.68.0

July 16, 2025
ngwaf-agentchanged
  • Added preservation of Windows Environment registry key
  • Improved SQLI detection
  • Updated base GeoIP data: July 2025

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF Agent 4.67.0

