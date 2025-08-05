Expanded security functionality in the Fastly control panel

Fastly has expanded the security functionality in the Fastly control panel to include support for Next-Gen WAF features and products.

IMPORTANT: The added functionality in the Fastly control panel is only available to new Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management customers. The original Next-Gen WAF control panel continues to remain available for existing Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management customers.

Next-Gen WAF features

The Fastly control panel now supports Next-Gen WAF features that are unique to the Professional and Premier platforms, including:

On-Prem WAF deployments

The Fastly control panel now supports the On-Prem WAF deployment method (formerly known as Core WAF) for the Next-Gen WAF.

Bot Management product

We've also added support in the Fastly control panel for the Bot Management product. It provides you with visibility into bot traffic, allowing you to identify bots and automations directly at Fastly's network edge, closer to where requests arrive and further away from your application layer.

For more details about the Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management products, including how to purchase them, contact your account manager or email sales@fastly.com. The original Next-Gen WAF control panel continues to remain available for existing Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management customers.