Go SDK 1.5.0
- fsthttp: override old values in header.Apply()
- fsthttp: Respect range during cache streaming
- all: add support for shielding hostcalls
- fsthttp: ensure OverrideKey has the correct format
- all: http-me.glitch.me -> http-me.fastly.dev
- fsthttp: ensure swr goroutines have completed before exiting
- internal: mark body returned from HTTPCacheTransactionInsert as closable
- configstore: handle config store values larger than 8k
- fsthttp: fix max header value len for GetHeaderValues() call
- fsthttp: Reject out-of-order ranges
- fsthttp: Add a String method to BackendHealth
