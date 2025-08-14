  1. Home
Go SDK 1.5.0

August 14, 2025
go-sdk
  • fsthttp: override old values in header.Apply()
  • fsthttp: Respect range during cache streaming
  • all: add support for shielding hostcalls
  • fsthttp: ensure OverrideKey has the correct format
  • all: http-me.glitch.me -> http-me.fastly.dev
  • fsthttp: ensure swr goroutines have completed before exiting
  • internal: mark body returned from HTTPCacheTransactionInsert as closable
  • configstore: handle config store values larger than 8k
  • fsthttp: fix max header value len for GetHeaderValues() call
  • fsthttp: Reject out-of-order ranges
  • fsthttp: Add a String method to BackendHealth

