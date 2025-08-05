  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF Update

August 5, 2025
apiadded

We've significantly expanded the Next-Gen WAF API with comprehensive new capabilities across account lists, analytics, reporting, alerts, and custom signals. These additions provide complete programmatic access to manage security configurations and monitor threats across your entire organization.

New capabilities:

