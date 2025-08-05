Next-Gen WAF Update
We've significantly expanded the Next-Gen WAF API with comprehensive new capabilities across account lists, analytics, reporting, alerts, and custom signals. These additions provide complete programmatic access to manage security configurations and monitor threats across your entire organization.
New capabilities:
- Account Lists Management - Create and manage account-level lists for use with rules
- Advanced Analytics - Access detailed timeseries metrics at account and workspace levels
- Enhanced Reporting - Generate structured reports for signals and attacks
- Alert Management - Configure workspace alerts with full CRUD operations
- Custom Signals - Create and manage account-level detection rules
