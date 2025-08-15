Rust SDK 0.11.6
- Request metadata: use per-handle calls, rather than global calls, for most metadata.
SendErrorCause::DestinationNotFoundis now returned when a request is sent to an invalid backend, instead of
SendErrorCause::InternalError.
- Clarified that
Request::get_content_typecan panic if the
Content-Typeheader contains an invalid MIME type.
- Added
Body::known_lengthto get the length of a body if it is known.
- Clarified that manually-configured cipher suites only apply to TLS 1.0 - 1.2 connections.
Request::get_client_ip_addr/
Request::get_server_ip_addrnow return
Nonefor downstream requests without IPs
- Experimental: added support for processing multiple requests sequentially in a session.
