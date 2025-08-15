  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.11.6

August 15, 2025
rust-sdk
  • Request metadata: use per-handle calls, rather than global calls, for most metadata.
  • SendErrorCause::DestinationNotFound is now returned when a request is sent to an invalid backend, instead of SendErrorCause::InternalError.
  • Clarified that Request::get_content_type can panic if the Content-Type header contains an invalid MIME type.
  • Added Body::known_length to get the length of a body if it is known.
  • Clarified that manually-configured cipher suites only apply to TLS 1.0 - 1.2 connections.
  • Request::get_client_ip_addr/Request::get_server_ip_addr now return None for downstream requests without IPs
  • Experimental: added support for processing multiple requests sequentially in a session.

