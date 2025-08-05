Fastly Terraform Provider 8.0.0
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(ngwaf): Add support for Next-Gen WAF (many PRs).
- doc(guides): Add guide for Fastly Object Storage. (#1024)
- doc(resources): Improve DDoS protection configuration documentation. (#1029)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(snippets): delete dynamic snippet contents when the resource is deleted if
manage_snippetsis
true(#1021)
- fix(examples): Replace http-me.glitch.me with http-me.fastly.dev (#1026)
- fix(product_enablement/ngwaf): Allow traffic_ramp to be set to zero (#1057)
DEPENDENCIES:
- feat(deps): Upgrade to go-fastly version 11. (#1028)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.41.0 to 0.42.0 (#1030)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11from 11.0.0 to 11.1.0 (#1059)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11from 11.1.0 to 11.1.1 (#1060)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 7.1.0
Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.0.0-beta