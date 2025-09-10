  1. Home
CLI v12.0.0

September 10, 2025
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Breaking:

  • breaking(kvstoreentry): The 'describe' command now returns only key attributes (ie: generation, metadata) instead of a given key's value (#1529)

Enhancements:

  • feat(logging): Add support for 'CompressionCodec' and 'GzipLevel' attribute to the HTTPS endpoint.
  • feat(kvstoreentry): Add support for the 'prefix' parameter for List operations (#1526)
  • feat(kvstoreentry): Add support for the add, append, prepend, metadata, if_generation_match, and background_fetch 'create' command operations (#1529)
  • feat(kvstoreentry): Add support for the if_generation_match and metadata 'describe' command operations (#1529)
  • feat(kvstoreentry): Add support for the if_generation_match and force 'delete' command operations (#1529)
  • feat(kvstoreentry): Add the 'get' command operation which obtains the value of the item (#1529)
  • feat(logging/https): Add support for 'Period' attribute. (#1537)

Bug fixes:

  • fix(manifest): Ensure pushpin section is persisted during manifest file update (#1535)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/ulikunitz/xz from 0.5.12 to 0.5.13 (#1524)
  • build(deps): github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.10.0 to 1.11.0 (#1527)
  • build(deps): github.com/ulikunitz/xz from 0.5.13 to 0.5.14 (#1528)
  • build(deps): github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.11.0 to 1.11.1 (#1530)
  • build(deps): github.com/ulikunitz/xz from 0.5.14 to 0.5.15 (#1530)
  • build(deps): actions/setup-node from 4 to 5 (#1534)
  • build(deps): actions/setup-go from 5 to 6 (#1534)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1533)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/term from 0.34.0 to 0.35.0 (#1533)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11 from 11.3.0 to 11.3.1 (#1533)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.41.0 to 0.42.0 (#1533)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.27.0 to 0.28.0 (#1533)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/oauth2 from 0.30.0 to 0.31.0 (#1533)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sync from 0.16.0 to 0.17.0 (#1533)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/text from 0.28.0 to 0.29.0 (#1533)

Prior change: CLI v11.5.0

Following change: CLI v12.1.0

