CLI v12.0.0
View this release on GitHub.
Breaking:
- breaking(kvstoreentry): The 'describe' command now returns only key attributes (ie: generation, metadata) instead of a given key's value (#1529)
Enhancements:
- feat(logging): Add support for 'CompressionCodec' and 'GzipLevel' attribute to the HTTPS endpoint.
- feat(kvstoreentry): Add support for the 'prefix' parameter for List operations (#1526)
- feat(kvstoreentry): Add support for the add, append, prepend, metadata, if_generation_match, and background_fetch 'create' command operations (#1529)
- feat(kvstoreentry): Add support for the if_generation_match and metadata 'describe' command operations (#1529)
- feat(kvstoreentry): Add support for the if_generation_match and force 'delete' command operations (#1529)
- feat(kvstoreentry): Add the 'get' command operation which obtains the value of the item (#1529)
- feat(logging/https): Add support for 'Period' attribute. (#1537)
Bug fixes:
- fix(manifest): Ensure pushpin section is persisted during manifest file update (#1535)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/ulikunitz/xzfrom 0.5.12 to 0.5.13 (#1524)
- build(deps):
github.com/stretchr/testifyfrom 1.10.0 to 1.11.0 (#1527)
- build(deps):
github.com/ulikunitz/xzfrom 0.5.13 to 0.5.14 (#1528)
- build(deps):
github.com/stretchr/testifyfrom 1.11.0 to 1.11.1 (#1530)
- build(deps):
github.com/ulikunitz/xzfrom 0.5.14 to 0.5.15 (#1530)
- build(deps):
actions/setup-nodefrom 4 to 5 (#1534)
- build(deps):
actions/setup-gofrom 5 to 6 (#1534)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1533)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.34.0 to 0.35.0 (#1533)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11from 11.3.0 to 11.3.1 (#1533)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.41.0 to 0.42.0 (#1533)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.27.0 to 0.28.0 (#1533)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/oauth2from 0.30.0 to 0.31.0 (#1533)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/syncfrom 0.16.0 to 0.17.0 (#1533)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.28.0 to 0.29.0 (#1533)
Prior change: CLI v11.5.0
Following change: CLI v12.1.0