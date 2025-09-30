  1. Home
CLI v12.1.0

September 30, 2025
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Breaking:

Enhancements:

  • feat(manifest): Enable loading Secret Store configuration through environment variables (#1540)
  • feat(products): Add enable/disable support for API Discovery (#1543)

Bug fixes:

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.43.0 to 0.44.0 (#1538)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11 from 11.3.1 to 12.0.0 (#1541)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-runewidth from 0.0.16 to 0.0.19 (#1542)
