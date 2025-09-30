CLI v12.1.0
View this release on GitHub.
Breaking:
Enhancements:
- feat(manifest): Enable loading Secret Store configuration through environment variables (#1540)
- feat(products): Add enable/disable support for API Discovery (#1543)
Bug fixes:
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.43.0 to 0.44.0 (#1538)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11from 11.3.1 to 12.0.0 (#1541)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.16 to 0.0.19 (#1542)
Prior change: CLI v12.0.0
Following change: CLI v13.0.0