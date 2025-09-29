  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.11.7

September 29, 2025
rust-sdk
  • Request hooks: clarify that before_send and after_send are not invoked if the result is explicitly passed to origin (set_pass)
  • HTTP cache override: document that the cache override key must be exactly 32 bytes long
  • Pass backend name at the start of HTTP cache transactions, to improve accuracy of POP-local / global cache hit ratio metrics.
  • Add Device::is_bot method for indicating when a User-Agent was recognized as a bot
  • Add the rest of the Device fields getter functions to access each subfield
  • Add InspectConfig::from_request and InspectConfig::from_handles for creating new configurations for use with fastly::security::inspect.
  • Deprecate InspectConfig::new in favor of choosing one of the new from_* constructors
  • Add Request::get_tls_client_servername for getting SNI sent by client
  • Fix serialization for threshold value in Image Optimization
  • Optimize conversions for IP addresses and header values for hostcalls

