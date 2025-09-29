Rust SDK 0.11.7
- Request hooks: clarify that
before_sendand
after_sendare not invoked if the result is explicitly passed to origin (
set_pass)
- HTTP cache override: document that the cache override key must be exactly 32 bytes long
- Pass backend name at the start of HTTP cache transactions, to improve accuracy of POP-local / global cache hit ratio metrics.
- Add
Device::is_botmethod for indicating when a
User-Agentwas recognized as a bot
- Add the rest of the
Devicefields getter functions to access each subfield
- Add
InspectConfig::from_requestand
InspectConfig::from_handlesfor creating new configurations for use with
fastly::security::inspect.
- Deprecate
InspectConfig::newin favor of choosing one of the new
from_*constructors
- Add
Request::get_tls_client_servernamefor getting SNI sent by client
- Fix serialization for
thresholdvalue in Image Optimization
- Optimize conversions for IP addresses and header values for hostcalls
