Fastly Terraform Provider 8.1.0
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(ngwaf/workspace): fix basic usage example
- feat(ngwaf/workspace): add default_redirect_url to workspaces. (#1068)
- feat(compute acls): add support for compute ACLs (#1031)
- refactor(resource_fastly_domain_v1) to use domainmanagement imports and types (#1074)
- feat(ngwaf/rules): add support for deception and allow_interactive actions (#1077)
- feat(compute/healthcheck): add support for healthchecks for Compute services (#1079)
- feat(logging): add support for compression to HTTPS logging endpoint (#1086)
- feat(compute/logging_newrelicotlp): add support for New Relic OLTP logging for Compute services (#1095)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(ngwaf/rules): removes the rate limit block from the account level rules schema. (#1065)
- fix(service_vcl/logging_gcs): resolves an issue where project_id was not being updated for GCS logging_gcs. (#1073)
- fix(service_vcl/requestsetting): removed a incorrect default value for the xff attribute. (#1078)
- fix(ngwaf/workspace): corrected zero values being set from workspace imports when attack thresholds are left as default (#1103)
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11from 11.1.1 to 11.2.0 (#1067)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1072)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11from 11.1.1 to 11.2.0 (#1067)
- build(deps):
actions/checkoutfrom 4 to 5 (#1071)
- build(deps):
github.com/stretchr/testifyfrom 1.10.0 to 1.11.0 (#1081)
- build(deps):
github.com/stretchr/testifyfrom 1.11.0 to 1.11.1 (#1085)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11from 11.3.0 to 11.3.1 (#1087)
- build(deps):
actions/setup-gofrom 5 to 6 (#1092)
- build(deps):
actions/github-scriptfrom 7 to 8 (#1092)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.43.0 to 0.44.0 (#1099)
DOCUMENTATION:
- docs(ngwaf/rules): add rule action types documentation (#1069)
- docs(ngwaf/rules): updated rule action type references (#1098)
