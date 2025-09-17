  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 8.1.0

September 17, 2025
terraform

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(ngwaf/workspace): fix basic usage example
  • feat(ngwaf/workspace): add default_redirect_url to workspaces. (#1068)
  • feat(compute acls): add support for compute ACLs (#1031)
  • refactor(resource_fastly_domain_v1) to use domainmanagement imports and types (#1074)
  • feat(ngwaf/rules): add support for deception and allow_interactive actions (#1077)
  • feat(compute/healthcheck): add support for healthchecks for Compute services (#1079)
  • feat(logging): add support for compression to HTTPS logging endpoint (#1086)
  • feat(compute/logging_newrelicotlp): add support for New Relic OLTP logging for Compute services (#1095)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(ngwaf/rules): removes the rate limit block from the account level rules schema. (#1065)
  • fix(service_vcl/logging_gcs): resolves an issue where project_id was not being updated for GCS logging_gcs. (#1073)
  • fix(service_vcl/requestsetting): removed a incorrect default value for the xff attribute. (#1078)
  • fix(ngwaf/workspace): corrected zero values being set from workspace imports when attack thresholds are left as default (#1103)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11 from 11.1.1 to 11.2.0 (#1067)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1072)
  • build(deps): actions/checkout from 4 to 5 (#1071)
  • build(deps): github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.10.0 to 1.11.0 (#1081)
  • build(deps): github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.11.0 to 1.11.1 (#1085)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11 from 11.3.0 to 11.3.1 (#1087)
  • build(deps): actions/setup-go from 5 to 6 (#1092)
  • build(deps): actions/github-script from 7 to 8 (#1092)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.43.0 to 0.44.0 (#1099)

DOCUMENTATION:

  • docs(ngwaf/rules): add rule action types documentation (#1069)
  • docs(ngwaf/rules): updated rule action type references (#1098)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.0.0-beta

Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.2.0

