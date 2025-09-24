  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 8.2.0

September 24, 2025
terraform

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(ngwaf/rules): add support for multival type conditions (#1100)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(ngwaf/thresholds): Make duration optional and set default when missing (#1107)
  • fix(ngwaf/alert_datadog_integration): Expand allowed Datadog key length (#1107)
  • fix(ngwaf/alerts): Ensure that FASTLY_TF_DISPLAY_SENSITIVE_FIELDS is respected (#1106)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11 from 11.3.1 to 12.0.0 (#1104)
  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2 from 2.37.0 to 2.38.1 (#1108)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v11 from 11.3.1 to 12.0.0 (#1104)

