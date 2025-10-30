CLI v13.0.0
Breaking:
- breaking(tls-custom): correct 'tls-custom activation enable' command parameters to reflect expected input from API (#1562)
- breaking(compute/build): Block version 1.91.0 of Rust as it produces broken WASM packages. (#1571)
Enhancements:
- feat(compute/serve): set sig_iss and sig_key to allow client code to test Grip-Sig signing (#1569)
- build(dockerfile-rust): add wasm tools to the rust docker container (#1552)
- feat(env): add detection for workspace ID (#1560)
Bug fixes:
- fix(compute): clarify fastly.toml error message when file not found (#1556)
- fix(purge/key): ensures that single-key purges will work even if the key contains URL-unsafe characters (#1566)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/capfrom 0.10.0 to 0.11.0 (#1546)
- build(deps):
github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3from 3.15.0 to 3.16.0 (#1546)
- build(deps):
stefanzweifel/git-auto-commit-actionfrom 6 to 7 (#1549)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.36.0 to 0.37.0 (#1548)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1548)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1548)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.28.0 to 0.29.0 (#1548)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.44.0 to 0.45.0 (#1548)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/oauth2from 0.31.0 to 0.32.0 (#1548)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.29.0 to 0.30.0 (#1548)
- build(deps):
actions/setup-nodefrom 5 to 6 (#1559)
- build(deps):
actions/download-artifactfrom 4 to 5 (#1559)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/compressfrom 1.18.0 to 1.18.1 (#1558)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.45.0 to 0.46.0 (#1558)
- build(deps):
github.com/clipperhouse/uax29/v2from 2.2.0 to 2.3.0 (#1564)
- build(deps):
actions/upload-artifactfrom 4 to 5 (#1565)
- build(deps):
actions/download-artifactfrom 5 to 6 (#1565)
