CLI v13.0.0

October 30, 2025
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Breaking:

  • breaking(tls-custom): correct 'tls-custom activation enable' command parameters to reflect expected input from API (#1562)
  • breaking(compute/build): Block version 1.91.0 of Rust as it produces broken WASM packages. (#1571)

Enhancements:

  • feat(compute/serve): set sig_iss and sig_key to allow client code to test Grip-Sig signing (#1569)
  • build(dockerfile-rust): add wasm tools to the rust docker container (#1552)
  • feat(env): add detection for workspace ID (#1560)

Bug fixes:

  • fix(compute): clarify fastly.toml error message when file not found (#1556)
  • fix(purge/key): ensures that single-key purges will work even if the key contains URL-unsafe characters (#1566)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.10.0 to 0.11.0 (#1546)
  • build(deps): github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3 from 3.15.0 to 3.16.0 (#1546)
  • build(deps): stefanzweifel/git-auto-commit-action from 6 to 7 (#1549)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.36.0 to 0.37.0 (#1548)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/term from 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1548)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1548)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.28.0 to 0.29.0 (#1548)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.44.0 to 0.45.0 (#1548)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/oauth2 from 0.31.0 to 0.32.0 (#1548)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/text from 0.29.0 to 0.30.0 (#1548)
  • build(deps): actions/setup-node from 5 to 6 (#1559)
  • build(deps): actions/download-artifact from 4 to 5 (#1559)
  • build(deps): github.com/klauspost/compress from 1.18.0 to 1.18.1 (#1558)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.45.0 to 0.46.0 (#1558)
  • build(deps): github.com/clipperhouse/uax29/v2 from 2.2.0 to 2.3.0 (#1564)
  • build(deps): actions/upload-artifact from 4 to 5 (#1565)
  • build(deps): actions/download-artifact from 5 to 6 (#1565)

