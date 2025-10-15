  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.11.9

October 15, 2025
rust-sdk
  • Add first_byte_timeout to shield backends

Every backend has a "first-byte timeout". This timeout applies to the HTTP response line and response headers. If the client (Compute instance) does not receive all the HTTP headers within the first-byte timeout, the Compute platform considers the request failed and returns a SendError (with e.g. SendErrorCause::HttpResponseTimeout) to the instance.

By default, all backends have a first-byte timeout of 15 seconds. This timeout is configurable for static and dynamic backends; however, it was previously not configurable for shield backends. If a shield POP took more than 15 seconds to complete writing its response headers, the Compute instance at the edge POP would receive a SendError.

This release adds Shield::with_first_byte_timeout, which creates a copy of the Shield with the first-byte timeout configured. Backends created from the resulting Shield (i.e. Shield::encrypted_backend, Shield::unencrypted_backend) will use the configured first-byte timeout.

