Rust SDK 0.11.9

Add first_byte_timeout to shield backends

Every backend has a "first-byte timeout". This timeout applies to the HTTP response line and response headers. If the client (Compute instance) does not receive all the HTTP headers within the first-byte timeout, the Compute platform considers the request failed and returns a SendError (with e.g. SendErrorCause::HttpResponseTimeout ) to the instance.

By default, all backends have a first-byte timeout of 15 seconds. This timeout is configurable for static and dynamic backends; however, it was previously not configurable for shield backends. If a shield POP took more than 15 seconds to complete writing its response headers, the Compute instance at the edge POP would receive a SendError .