Rust SDK 0.11.9
- Add
first_byte_timeoutto shield backends
Every backend has a "first-byte timeout".
This timeout applies to the HTTP response line and response headers.
If the client (Compute instance) does not receive all the HTTP headers within the first-byte timeout,
the Compute platform considers the request failed and returns a
SendError
(with e.g.
SendErrorCause::HttpResponseTimeout) to the instance.
By default, all backends have a first-byte timeout of 15 seconds.
This timeout is configurable for static and dynamic backends; however, it was previously not
configurable for shield backends. If a shield POP took more than 15 seconds to complete
writing its response headers, the Compute instance at the edge POP would receive a
SendError.
This release adds
Shield::with_first_byte_timeout, which creates a copy of the
Shield
with the first-byte timeout configured. Backends created from the resulting
Shield
(i.e.
Shield::encrypted_backend,
Shield::unencrypted_backend) will use the configured first-byte
timeout.
