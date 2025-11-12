  1. Home
CLI v13.1.0

November 12, 2025
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Enhancements:

  • feat(service-version): Add JSON support to service-version clone command (#1550)
  • feat(compute/build): Allow usage of Rust 1.91.1 and later patch releases (#1576)
  • feat(commands/ngwaf/workspaces): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF workspaces (#1570)
  • feat(commands/ngwaf/virtualpatch): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF virtual patches (#1579)
  • feat(commands/ngwaf/redaction): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF redactions (#1581)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): golangci/golangci-lint-action from 8 to 9 (#1575)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.37.0 to 0.38.0 (#1574)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/oauth2 from 0.32.0 to 0.33.0 (#1574)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sync from 0.17.0 to 0.18.0 (#1574)

Prior change: CLI v13.0.0

