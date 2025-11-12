CLI v13.1.0
Enhancements:
- feat(service-version): Add JSON support to service-version clone command (#1550)
- feat(compute/build): Allow usage of Rust 1.91.1 and later patch releases (#1576)
- feat(commands/ngwaf/workspaces): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF workspaces (#1570)
- feat(commands/ngwaf/virtualpatch): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF virtual patches (#1579)
- feat(commands/ngwaf/redaction): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF redactions (#1581)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
golangci/golangci-lint-actionfrom 8 to 9 (#1575)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.37.0 to 0.38.0 (#1574)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/oauth2from 0.32.0 to 0.33.0 (#1574)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/syncfrom 0.17.0 to 0.18.0 (#1574)
