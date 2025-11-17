Go SDK 1.6.0
- fsthttp,interal,x: Add v2 versions of Handoff Websocket and Fanout (#210)
- fsthttp: support sending StatusEarlyHints (#201)
- fsthttp: expose SendError in the fsthttp package (#205, #207)
- device: expose UserAgent fields
- fsthttp: add support for image optimization
- fsthttp: add more downstream info hostcalls
- all: Deprecate remaining Limits, make all buffers adaptive
- fsthttp: warn if WriteHeader is called multiple times
- fsthttp: add support for reusable sandboxes
Prior change: Go SDK 1.5.0
Following change: Go SDK 1.6.1