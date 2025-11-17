  1. Home
Go SDK 1.6.0

November 17, 2025
go-sdk
  • fsthttp,interal,x: Add v2 versions of Handoff Websocket and Fanout (#210)
  • fsthttp: support sending StatusEarlyHints (#201)
  • fsthttp: expose SendError in the fsthttp package (#205, #207)
  • device: expose UserAgent fields
  • fsthttp: add support for image optimization
  • fsthttp: add more downstream info hostcalls
  • all: Deprecate remaining Limits, make all buffers adaptive
  • fsthttp: warn if WriteHeader is called multiple times
  • fsthttp: add support for reusable sandboxes

