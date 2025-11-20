  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. November 2025

Next-Gen WAF agent 4.72.0

November 20, 2025
ngwaf-agentchanged
  • Improved CMDEXE detection
  • Improved SQLI detection
  • Upgraded to Golang 1.24.10
  • Updated base GeoIP data: November 2025

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF agent 4.71.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2025