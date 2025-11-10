Protection from CVE-2025-64459 (Django SQL injection via _connector or _negated)

A SQL injection vulnerability has been found in Django and has been assigned CVE-2025-64459. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

Professional or Premier platform Essentials platform Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules. In the search bar, enter CVE-2025-64459 and then click View for the CVE-2025-64459 templated rule. Click Configure and then Add trigger. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2025-64459 signal is observed checkbox. Click Update rule.

Fastly control panel