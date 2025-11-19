  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. November 2025

Rust SDK 0.11.11

November 19, 2025
rust-sdk
  • Add support for sending 103 Early Hints to downstream clients
  • Add sandbox_id() function

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.11.10

Fastly
© Fastly 2025