Fastly Terraform Provider 8.4.0
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(ngwaf/lists): added support for NGWAF Lists to data sources (#1124)
- feat(ngwaf/rules): added support for NGWAF Rules to data sources (#1124)
- feat(ngwaf/signals): added support for NGWAF Signals to data sources (#1124)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(logging_https): ensure
response_conditionis applied during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1130)
- fix(backend): preserve optional bool fields (
use_ssl,
ssl_check_cert,
prefer_ipv6,
auto_loadbalance) during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1133)
- fix(domains_v1/service_link): corrected a behavior where new service links created were not referring to 'domain_id' values correctly (#1132)
- fix(logging/compute): corrected drift behavior for some compute logging endpoints where the value of 'period' was not being retained correctly (#1134)
- fix(tls/subscriptions): corrects 'common_name' validation for update operations (#1135)
DOCUMENTATION:
- docs(ngwaf/rules): imroved usage examples of various NGWAF Rule patterns (#1128)
