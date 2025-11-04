  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 8.4.0

November 4, 2025
ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(ngwaf/lists): added support for NGWAF Lists to data sources (#1124)
  • feat(ngwaf/rules): added support for NGWAF Rules to data sources (#1124)
  • feat(ngwaf/signals): added support for NGWAF Signals to data sources (#1124)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(logging_https): ensure response_condition is applied during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1130)
  • fix(backend): preserve optional bool fields (use_ssl, ssl_check_cert, prefer_ipv6, auto_loadbalance) during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1133)
  • fix(domains_v1/service_link): corrected a behavior where new service links created were not referring to 'domain_id' values correctly (#1132)
  • fix(logging/compute): corrected drift behavior for some compute logging endpoints where the value of 'period' was not being retained correctly (#1134)
  • fix(tls/subscriptions): corrects 'common_name' validation for update operations (#1135)

DOCUMENTATION:

  • docs(ngwaf/rules): imroved usage examples of various NGWAF Rule patterns (#1128)

