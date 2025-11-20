  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. November 2025

Fastly Terraform Provider 8.5.0

November 20, 2025
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(compute_acl_entries): add CIDR validation (#1136)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(header): preserve optional bool field ignore_if_set during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1142)
  • fix(block_fastly_service_logging_logentries_test): fix tests for logentries to account for API behavior (#1143)
  • fix(image_optimizer_default_settings): preserve optional bool fields (allow_video, webp, upscale) during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1145)
  • fix(logging_kafka): preserve optional bool fields (use_tls, parse_log_keyvals) during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1147)
  • fix(product_enablement): ensure ddos_protection mode updates are applied (#1149)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): golangci/golangci-lint-action from 8 to 9 (#1144)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.46.0 to 0.47.0 (#1150)
  • build(deps): golangci/golangci-lint-action from 8 to 9 (#1144)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.44.0 to 0.45.0 (#1154)

DOCUMENTATION:

  • docs(ngwaf/rules): added signal exclusion rule type documentation (#1140)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.4.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2025