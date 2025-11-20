Fastly Terraform Provider 8.5.0
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(compute_acl_entries): add CIDR validation (#1136)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(header): preserve optional bool field
ignore_if_setduring updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1142)
- fix(block_fastly_service_logging_logentries_test): fix tests for logentries to account for API behavior (#1143)
- fix(image_optimizer_default_settings): preserve optional bool fields (
allow_video,
webp,
upscale) during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1145)
- fix(logging_kafka): preserve optional bool fields (
use_tls,
parse_log_keyvals) during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1147)
- fix(product_enablement): ensure
ddos_protectionmode updates are applied (#1149)
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(deps):
golangci/golangci-lint-actionfrom 8 to 9 (#1144)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.46.0 to 0.47.0 (#1150)
- build(deps):
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.44.0 to 0.45.0 (#1154)
DOCUMENTATION:
- docs(ngwaf/rules): added signal exclusion rule type documentation (#1140)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.4.0