Added virtual patch for CVE-2025-55183 (React Leaking Server Functions)

A Leak of Server Functions has been found in React and has been assigned CVE-2025-55183. Fastly has created a virtual patch and it is now enabled by default with immediate blocking for all Next-Gen WAF customers. To deactivate it and remove this protection from your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

Professional or Premier platform Essentials platform Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules. In the search bar, enter CVE-2025-55183 and then click View for the CVE-2025-55183 templated rule. Click Configure and then deselect the “Enabled” box under the "Configure thresholds and actions” section. Click Update rule.

Fastly control panel