CLI v13.2.0

December 10, 2025
Enhancements:

  • feat(commands/ngwaf/workspaces): add support for update operation for NGWAF workspaces (#1578)
  • feat(commands/ngwaf/lists): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF Lists at account and workspace levels (#1582)
  • feat(commands/ngwaf/workspaces/alerts): add support for operations for NGWAF alerts (#1589)
  • feat(commands/ngwaf/customsignals): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF Custom Signals (#1592)
  • feat(commands/ngwaf/customsignals): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF Thresholds (#1595)

Bug fixes:

  • fix(commands/ngwaf/virtualpatch): ensured a check was in place for the 'update' command that disallowed the --json and --verbose flag to be ran at the same time. (#1596)
  • fix(commands/ngwaf/redaction): ensured a check was in place for the 'create' and 'update' commands that disallowed the --json and --verbose flag to be ran at the same time. (#1596)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.43.0 to 0.45.0 (#1584)
  • build(deps): actions/checkout from 5 to 6 (#1587)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.29.0 to 0.30.0 (#1588)
  • build(deps): github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3 from 3.16.0 to 3.17.0 (#1588)
  • build(deps): github.com/klauspost/compress from 1.18.1 to 1.18.2 (#1593)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.38.0 to 0.39.0 (#1594)
  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.11.0 to 0.12.0 (#1594)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/oauth2 from 0.33.0 to 0.34.0 (#1594)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sync from 0.18.0 to 0.19.0 (#1594)

