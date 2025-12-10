CLI v13.2.0
View this release on GitHub.
Enhancements:
- feat(commands/ngwaf/workspaces): add support for update operation for NGWAF workspaces (#1578)
- feat(commands/ngwaf/lists): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF Lists at account and workspace levels (#1582)
- feat(commands/ngwaf/workspaces/alerts): add support for operations for NGWAF alerts (#1589)
- feat(commands/ngwaf/customsignals): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF Custom Signals (#1592)
- feat(commands/ngwaf/customsignals): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF Thresholds (#1595)
Bug fixes:
- fix(commands/ngwaf/virtualpatch): ensured a check was in place for the 'update' command that disallowed the --json and --verbose flag to be ran at the same time. (#1596)
- fix(commands/ngwaf/redaction): ensured a check was in place for the 'create' and 'update' commands that disallowed the --json and --verbose flag to be ran at the same time. (#1596)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.43.0 to 0.45.0 (#1584)
- build(deps):
actions/checkoutfrom 5 to 6 (#1587)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.29.0 to 0.30.0 (#1588)
- build(deps):
github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3from 3.16.0 to 3.17.0 (#1588)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/compressfrom 1.18.1 to 1.18.2 (#1593)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.38.0 to 0.39.0 (#1594)
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/capfrom 0.11.0 to 0.12.0 (#1594)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/oauth2from 0.33.0 to 0.34.0 (#1594)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/syncfrom 0.18.0 to 0.19.0 (#1594)
Prior change: CLI v13.1.0