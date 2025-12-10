  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 3.37.0

December 10, 2025
javascript-sdkadded

Added

  • Add client fingerprint properties (tlsJA4, h2Fingerprint, ohFingerprint) (#1248) (9390e8c)
  • Shielding support (#1241) (985c55e)

