Fastly Terraform Provider 8.6.0

December 17, 2025
ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(provider): redact Fastly-Key from TF_LOG=DEBUG output (#1167)
  • feat(provider): log response body for HTTP error responses (≥400) in TF_LOG=DEBUG output (#1170)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(service/backend): corrected a drift issue caused by the keepalive_time attribute (#1156)
  • fix(request_setting): preserve optional bool fields (force_miss, force_ssl, bypass_busy_wait, timer_support) during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1165)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): actions/checkout from 5 to 6 (#1159)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.47.0 to 0.48.0 (#1166)
  • build(deps): actions/checkout from 5 to 6 (#1159)

DOCUMENTATION:

  • docs(ngwaf/rules): provided examples of client_identifiers types for rate limit rules (#1169)
  • docs(logging/bigquery): updates the details of the account_name field to match API requirements (#1171)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.5.0

