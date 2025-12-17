Fastly Terraform Provider 8.6.0
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(provider): redact
Fastly-Keyfrom
TF_LOG=DEBUGoutput (#1167)
- feat(provider): log response body for HTTP error responses (≥400) in
TF_LOG=DEBUGoutput (#1170)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(service/backend): corrected a drift issue caused by the
keepalive_timeattribute (#1156)
- fix(request_setting): preserve optional bool fields (
force_miss,
force_ssl,
bypass_busy_wait,
timer_support) during updates and add acceptance test coverage (#1165)
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(deps):
actions/checkoutfrom 5 to 6 (#1159)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.47.0 to 0.48.0 (#1166)
DOCUMENTATION:
- docs(ngwaf/rules): provided examples of client_identifiers types for rate limit rules (#1169)
- docs(logging/bigquery): updates the details of the
account_namefield to match API requirements (#1171)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.5.0