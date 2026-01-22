  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.8.3

January 22, 2026
ngwaf-module-javachanged
  • Change the default value for extendContentTypes to true.

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.8.2

