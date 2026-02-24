Add Compute error metrics to Historical Stats and Real-Time Analytics APIs

You can now use the Historical Stats API and the Real-Time Analytics API to troubleshoot Compute errors with detailed error categorization. Eight new metrics specify whether each Compute error stemmed from logic issues, resource constraints, or the Compute platform itself.

The names of two existing Compute metrics have been updated:

compute_heap_limit_exceeded is now compute_service_memory_exceeded_error

is now compute_bereq_errors is now compute_service_bereq_error

The following metrics have been deprecated:

compute_guest_errors

compute_globals_limit_exceeded

compute_stack_limit_exceeded

compute_resource_limit_exceeded

compute_runtime_errors

Both APIs continue to serve data under the original and deprecated metric names for backward compatibility.