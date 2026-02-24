Add Compute error metrics to Historical Stats and Real-Time Analytics APIs
You can now use the Historical Stats API and the Real-Time Analytics API to troubleshoot Compute errors with detailed error categorization. Eight new metrics specify whether each Compute error stemmed from logic issues, resource constraints, or the Compute platform itself.
The names of two existing Compute metrics have been updated:
compute_heap_limit_exceededis now
compute_service_memory_exceeded_error
compute_bereq_errorsis now
compute_service_bereq_error
The following metrics have been deprecated:
compute_guest_errors
compute_globals_limit_exceeded
compute_stack_limit_exceeded
compute_resource_limit_exceeded
compute_runtime_errors
Both APIs continue to serve data under the original and deprecated metric names for backward compatibility.
