CLI v14.0.0
BREAKING CHANGES
This release of the Fastly CLI includes a significant reorganization
of the commands which are used to manage the configuration of Fastly
services (both Delivery and Compute services). Specifically, each of
the command families listed below have been changed from
fastly <family> create/delete/describe/list/update to
fastly service <family> create/delete/describe/list/update. For nearly
all of these command families, the previous commands are still available
but are not listed in the
fastly help output. In addition, invocations
of the previous commands will generate a deprecation message, which
includes the new command that should be used instead.
The
fastly domain family of commands are the lone exception; those
commands exist in both the old and new forms, but the top-level
commands are used to manage 'versionless' domains (a new feature of
the Fastly platform, and those commands were previously named
fastly domain-v1 create/delete/describe/list/update), while
the service-level commands are used to manage 'classic' domains. As a
result, you will need to update any scripts or workflows which used the
fastly domain create/delete/describe/list/update commands to use the
fastly service domain create/delete/describe/list/update commands
instead.
The command families which have been reorganized and are available in both the old and new forms are:
- acl
- aclentry
- alert
- backend
- dictionary
- dictionary-entry
- healthcheck
- imageoptimizerdefaults
- logging
- purge
- rate-limit
- resource-link
- service-auth
- service-version
- vcl
Breaking:
- breaking(domain) - service-version oriented
domaincommands have been moved under the
service domaincommand. Versionless
domain-v1commands have been moved to the
domaincommand (#1615)
Enhancements:
- feat(ngwaf/rules): Upgrade go-fastly to v13.0.0 and allow ngwaf rules to accept multival conditions (#1655)
- feat(rust): Allow testing with prerelease Rust versions (#1604)
- feat(compute/hashfiles): remove hashsum subcommand (#1608)
- feat(ngwaf/rules): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF rules (#1605)
- feat(compute/deploy): added the
--no-default-domainflag to allow for the skipping of automatic domain creation when deploying a Compute service(#1610)
- refactor(argparser/flags.go): add flag conversion utilities for converting string flags to bools and checking ascending and desecnding flags (#1611)
- feat(service/purge): Add 'service purge' command as replacement for 'purge', with an unlisted and deprecated alias of 'purge'. (#1612)
- feat(service/version): Add 'service version ..' commands as replacements for 'service-version ..', with unlisted and deprecated aliases of 'service-version ..'. (#1614)
- feat(service/vcl): moved the
vclcommand under the
servicecommand, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
vcl(#1616)
- feat(service/healthcheck): moved the
healthcheckcommand under the
servicecommand, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
healthcheck(#1619)
- feat(service/backend): moved the
backendcommand under the
servicecommand, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
backend(#1621)
- feat(service/acl): moved the
acland
aclentrycommands under the
servicecommand, with a unlisted and deprecated aliases of
acland
aclentry(#1621)
- feat(version): If the latest version is at least one major version higher than the current version, provide links to the release notes for the major version(s) so the user can review them before upgrading. (#1623)
- feat(service/imageoptimizerdefaults): moved the
imageoptimizerdefaultscommands under the
servicecommand, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
imageoptimizerdefaults(#1627)
- feat(service/alert): moved the
alertscommand to the
service alertcommand, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
alerts(#1616)
- feat(service/dictionary-entry): moved the
dictionary-entrycommands under the
servicecommand, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
dictionary-entry(#1628)
- feat(service/dictionary): moved the
dictionarycommand under the
servicecommand, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
dictionary(#1621)
- feat(service/ratelimit): moved the
rate-limitcommands under the
servicecommand, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
rate-limit(#1632)
- feat(compute/build): Remove Rust version restriction, allowing 1.93.0 and later versions to be used. (#1633)
- feat(service/resourcelink): moved the
resource-linkcommands under the
servicecommand, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
resource-link(#1635)
- feat(service/logging): moved the
loggingcommands under the
servicecommand, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
logging(#1642)
- feat(service/auth): moved the
service-authcommands under the
servicecommand and renamed to
auth, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of
service-auth(#1643)
Bug fixes:
- fix(docker): Use base image toolchain instead of reinstalling stable, which could pull in an unvalidated Rust version.
- fix(compute/serve): ensure hostname has a port number when building pushpin routes (#1631)
- fix(manifest): Correct setup.Defined to include checks for ObjectStores and SecretStores (#1639)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
golangfrom 1.24 to 1.25 (#1651)
- build(deps):
actions/upload-artifactfrom 5 to 6 (#1603)
- build(deps):
actions/download-artifactfrom 6 to 7 (#1603)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.37.0 to 0.38.0 (#1602)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.45.0 to 0.46.0 (#1602)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.30.0 to 0.31.0 (#1602)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.47.0 to 0.48.0 (#1602)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.31.0 to 0.32.0 (#1602)
- build(deps):
github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4from 4.1.22 to 4.1.23 (#1606)
- build(deps):
github.com/google/go-querystringfrom 1.1.0 to 1.2.0 (#1607)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.39.0 to 0.40.0 (#1613)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.38.0 to 0.39.0 (#1613)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.46.0 to 0.47.0 (#1613)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.31.0 to 0.32.0 (#1613)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.48.0 to 0.49.0 (#1613)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.32.0 to 0.33.0 (#1613)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v13from 12.1.0 to 12.1.1 (#1613)
- build(deps):
github.com/clipperhouse/uax29/v2from 2.3.0 to 2.3.1 (#1625)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/compressfrom 1.18.2 to 1.18.3 (#1625)
- build(deps):
github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4from 4.1.23 to 4.1.25 (#1625)
- build(deps):
github.com/clipperhouse/uax29/v2from 2.3.1 to 2.4.0 (#1634)
- build(deps):
github.com/clipperhouse/uax29/v2from 2.4.0 to 2.5.0 (#1647)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1652)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.39.0 to 0.40.0 (#1652)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.47.0 to 0.48.0 (#1652)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.32.0 to 0.33.0 (#1652)
- build(deps):
github.com/clipperhouse/uax29/v2from 2.5.0 to 2.6.0 (#1652)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/compressfrom 1.18.3 to 1.18.4 (#1652)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.49.0 to 0.50.0 (#1652)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/oauth2from 0.34.0 to 0.35.0 (#1652)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.33.0 to 0.34.0 (#1652)
- build(deps):
github.com/clipperhouse/uax29/v2from 2.6.0 to 2.7.0 (#1657)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.33.0 to 0.34.0 (#1652)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.19 to 0.0.20 (#1659)
- build(deps):
goreleaser/goreleaser-actionfrom 6 to 7 (#1660)
