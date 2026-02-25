CLI v14.0.0

BREAKING CHANGES

This release of the Fastly CLI includes a significant reorganization of the commands which are used to manage the configuration of Fastly services (both Delivery and Compute services). Specifically, each of the command families listed below have been changed from fastly <family> create/delete/describe/list/update to fastly service <family> create/delete/describe/list/update . For nearly all of these command families, the previous commands are still available but are not listed in the fastly help output. In addition, invocations of the previous commands will generate a deprecation message, which includes the new command that should be used instead.

The fastly domain family of commands are the lone exception; those commands exist in both the old and new forms, but the top-level commands are used to manage 'versionless' domains (a new feature of the Fastly platform, and those commands were previously named fastly domain-v1 create/delete/describe/list/update ), while the service-level commands are used to manage 'classic' domains. As a result, you will need to update any scripts or workflows which used the fastly domain create/delete/describe/list/update commands to use the fastly service domain create/delete/describe/list/update commands instead.

The command families which have been reorganized and are available in both the old and new forms are:

acl

aclentry

alert

backend

dictionary

dictionary-entry

healthcheck

imageoptimizerdefaults

logging

purge

rate-limit

resource-link

service-auth

service-version

vcl

breaking(domain) - service-version oriented domain commands have been moved under the service domain command. Versionless domain-v1 commands have been moved to the domain command (#1615)

feat(ngwaf/rules): Upgrade go-fastly to v13.0.0 and allow ngwaf rules to accept multival conditions (#1655)

feat(rust): Allow testing with prerelease Rust versions (#1604)

feat(compute/hashfiles): remove hashsum subcommand (#1608)

feat(ngwaf/rules): add support for CRUD operations for NGWAF rules (#1605)

feat(compute/deploy): added the --no-default-domain flag to allow for the skipping of automatic domain creation when deploying a Compute service(#1610)

flag to allow for the skipping of automatic domain creation when deploying a Compute service(#1610) refactor(argparser/flags.go): add flag conversion utilities for converting string flags to bools and checking ascending and desecnding flags (#1611)

feat(service/purge): Add 'service purge' command as replacement for 'purge', with an unlisted and deprecated alias of 'purge'. (#1612)

feat(service/version): Add 'service version ..' commands as replacements for 'service-version ..', with unlisted and deprecated aliases of 'service-version ..'. (#1614)

feat(service/vcl): moved the vcl command under the service command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of vcl (#1616)

command under the command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of (#1616) feat(service/healthcheck): moved the healthcheck command under the service command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of healthcheck (#1619)

command under the command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of (#1619) feat(service/backend): moved the backend command under the service command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of backend (#1621)

command under the command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of (#1621) feat(service/acl): moved the acl and aclentry commands under the service command, with a unlisted and deprecated aliases of acl and aclentry (#1621)

and commands under the command, with a unlisted and deprecated aliases of and (#1621) feat(version): If the latest version is at least one major version higher than the current version, provide links to the release notes for the major version(s) so the user can review them before upgrading. (#1623)

feat(service/imageoptimizerdefaults): moved the imageoptimizerdefaults commands under the service command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of imageoptimizerdefaults (#1627)

commands under the command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of (#1627) feat(service/alert): moved the alerts command to the service alert command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of alerts (#1616)

command to the command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of (#1616) feat(service/dictionary-entry): moved the dictionary-entry commands under the service command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of dictionary-entry (#1628)

commands under the command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of (#1628) feat(service/dictionary): moved the dictionary command under the service command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of dictionary (#1621)

command under the command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of (#1621) feat(service/ratelimit): moved the rate-limit commands under the service command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of rate-limit (#1632)

commands under the command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of (#1632) feat(compute/build): Remove Rust version restriction, allowing 1.93.0 and later versions to be used. (#1633)

feat(service/resourcelink): moved the resource-link commands under the service command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of resource-link (#1635)

commands under the command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of (#1635) feat(service/logging): moved the logging commands under the service command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of logging (#1642)

commands under the command, with an unlisted and deprecated alias of (#1642) feat(service/auth): moved the service-auth commands under the service command and renamed to auth , with an unlisted and deprecated alias of service-auth (#1643)

Bug fixes:

fix(docker): Use base image toolchain instead of reinstalling stable, which could pull in an unvalidated Rust version.

fix(compute/serve): ensure hostname has a port number when building pushpin routes (#1631)

fix(manifest): Correct setup.Defined to include checks for ObjectStores and SecretStores (#1639)