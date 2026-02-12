  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2026
  5. February 2026

JavaScript SDK 3.39.3

February 12, 2026
javascript-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • Don't throw from event.client.geo or event.client.address on hostcall error (#1306) (471b112)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.39.2

