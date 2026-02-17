  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF agent 4.75.0

February 17, 2026
  • Improved TRAVERSAL detection
  • Improved XSS detection
  • Updated base GeoIP data: February 2026
  • Upgraded to Golang 1.24.13

