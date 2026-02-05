  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2026
  5. February 2026

Next-Gen WAF for Node.js 2.4.1

February 5, 2026
ngwaf-module-nodejschanged
  • Added framework identification (e.g., Express, Hapi, Koa) to request metadata for improved dashboard visibility.

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Node.js 2.4.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2026