Fastly Terraform Provider 8.7.0

February 20, 2026
terraform

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(product_enablement): Adding support for the domain_inspector feature to Compute services (#1175)
  • feat(domain_management): Added import support for the fastly_domain_service_link resource and improved test coverage (#1178)
  • feat(domains): Removed _v1 suffixes from domain-related resources and data sources, leaving deprecated aliases in place. (#1181)
  • feat(products/staging): Add a Data Source for Staging IP addresses (#1186)
  • feat(ngwaf/rules): Added support for multival type conditions nested in group_operator blocks. (#1189)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v12 from 12.1.0 to 12.1.1 (#1177)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.48.0 to 0.49.0 (#1177)
  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-log from 0.9.0 to 0.10.0 (#1179)
  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2 from 2.38.1 to 2.38.2 (#1180)
  • build(go.mod): upgrade golang to 1.25.0 and make appropriate changes (#1183)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v12 from 12.1.1 to 12.1.2 (#1185)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.49.0 to 0.50.0 (#1188)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v12 from 12.1.2 to 13.0.0 (#1190)

