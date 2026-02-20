Fastly Terraform Provider 8.7.0
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(product_enablement): Adding support for the
domain_inspectorfeature to Compute services (#1175)
- feat(domain_management): Added import support for the
fastly_domain_service_linkresource and improved test coverage (#1178)
- feat(domains): Removed
_v1suffixes from domain-related resources and data sources, leaving deprecated aliases in place. (#1181)
- feat(products/staging): Add a Data Source for Staging IP addresses (#1186)
- feat(ngwaf/rules): Added support for
multivaltype conditions nested in
group_operatorblocks. (#1189)
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v12from 12.1.0 to 12.1.1 (#1177)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.48.0 to 0.49.0 (#1177)
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-logfrom 0.9.0 to 0.10.0 (#1179)
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2from 2.38.1 to 2.38.2 (#1180)
- build(deps):
- build(go.mod): upgrade golang to 1.25.0 and make appropriate changes (#1183)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v12from 12.1.1 to 12.1.2 (#1185)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.49.0 to 0.50.0 (#1188)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v12from 12.1.2 to 13.0.0 (#1190)
