Fastly Terraform Provider 8.7.1
View this release on GitHub.
BUG FIXES:
- fix(ngwaf/rules): corrected the condition type assertion for nested single conditions in a group condition (#1198)
DOCUMENTATION:
- docs(templates/guides): add a guide for adding a versionless domain to a service using a wildcard tls subscription (#1194)
- docs(templates/guides): add a guide for using versionless domains with a Certainly subscription to a new devlivery service (#1195)
- docs(templates/guides): add a guide for migrating delivery service classic domain to a versionless domain (#1202)
- docs(templates/guides): add a guide for linking versionless domains to a service when the domains are not managed in Terraform (#1199)
- docs(templates/guides): add a guide for migrating from the deprecated 'fastly_domain_v1' and 'fastly_domain_v1_service_link' resources and data sources (#1200)
- docs(ngwaf/rules): updated list of supported values for the 'operator' field for NGWAF WAF rule conditions (#1201)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.7.0