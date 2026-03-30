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Add Client-Side Protection API

March 30, 2026
apiadded

The Client-Side Protection API is now available. Client-Side Protection provides visibility and control over third-party scripts running on your web pages, helping protect against client-side attacks like Magecart and formjacking.

The API includes endpoints for managing:

  • Websites: Configure domains for Client-Side Protection monitoring
  • Pages: Define URL paths to monitor within each website and configure notification settings
  • Scripts: View detected scripts and manage authorization status (authorized or unauthorized)
  • Policies: Create and manage Content Security Policies with report or enforce modes
  • Reports: View CSP violation reports for each policy
  • Headers/Events: Monitor security header changes on your pages

Prior change: Update API Security Operations

Following change: Add Compute Sandbox count metric

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