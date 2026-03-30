Add Client-Side Protection API
The Client-Side Protection API is now available. Client-Side Protection provides visibility and control over third-party scripts running on your web pages, helping protect against client-side attacks like Magecart and formjacking.
The API includes endpoints for managing:
- Websites: Configure domains for Client-Side Protection monitoring
- Pages: Define URL paths to monitor within each website and configure notification settings
- Scripts: View detected scripts and manage authorization status (
authorizedor
unauthorized)
- Policies: Create and manage Content Security Policies with report or enforce modes
- Reports: View CSP violation reports for each policy
- Headers/Events: Monitor security header changes on your pages
Prior change: Update API Security Operations
Following change: Add Compute Sandbox count metric