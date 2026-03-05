Add Domain Management filtering by fully-qualified domain name match
The Domain Management Domains API now allows filtering by fully-qualified domain name (FQDN) match when also filtering by FQDN.
For example, if you are searching for an exact match FQDN for "example.com", you may call
GET /domain-management/v1/domains?fqdn=example.com&fqdn_match=exact. Or if you want all subdomains for "example.com", you might use
end_with, like this:
GET /domain-management/v1/domains?fqdn=.example.com&fqdn_match=end_with.
Valid
fqdn_match options are:
exact,
starts_with,
ends_with, and
contains. If no value is passed, we default to
contains (which is a fuzzy match for the FQDN, the default behavior).