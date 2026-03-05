Add Domain Management filtering by fully-qualified domain name match

The Domain Management Domains API now allows filtering by fully-qualified domain name (FQDN) match when also filtering by FQDN.

For example, if you are searching for an exact match FQDN for "example.com", you may call GET /domain-management/v1/domains?fqdn=example.com&fqdn_match=exact . Or if you want all subdomains for "example.com", you might use end_with , like this: GET /domain-management/v1/domains?fqdn=.example.com&fqdn_match=end_with .