Add Domain Management filtering by fully-qualified domain name match

March 5, 2026
The Domain Management Domains API now allows filtering by fully-qualified domain name (FQDN) match when also filtering by FQDN.

For example, if you are searching for an exact match FQDN for "example.com", you may call GET /domain-management/v1/domains?fqdn=example.com&fqdn_match=exact. Or if you want all subdomains for "example.com", you might use end_with, like this: GET /domain-management/v1/domains?fqdn=.example.com&fqdn_match=end_with.

Valid fqdn_match options are: exact, starts_with, ends_with, and contains. If no value is passed, we default to contains (which is a fuzzy match for the FQDN, the default behavior).

