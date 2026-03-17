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CLI v14.1.0

March 17, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Bug Fixes:

  • fix(stats): stats historical now returns write errors instead of silently swallowing them #1678

Deprecations:

  • deprecated(auth): fastly profile, fastly sso, and fastly auth-token command trees are deprecated and will be removed in a future release. Use fastly auth subcommands instead. #1676
  • deprecated(auth): --profile and --enable-sso global flags are deprecated. Use --token <name> to select a stored auth token by name, or fastly auth login --sso --token <name> for SSO. #1676

Enhancements:

  • feat(auth): auth login --sso now requires --token <name> to explicitly name the stored token. This prevents accidentally overwriting tokens in multi-user SSO workflows. #1676
  • feat(auth): add FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMAND env var to hide the fastly auth command tree from help, completions, and invocation. #1676
  • feat(auth): when FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMAND is set, the --token/-t global flag is also disabled. Use FASTLY_API_TOKEN or stored config tokens instead. #1676
  • feat(stats): add --field flag to stats historical to filter to a single stats field. #1678
  • feat(stats): add stats aggregate subcommand for cross-service aggregated stats. #1678
  • feat(stats): add stats usage subcommand for bandwidth/request usage, with --by-service breakdown. #1678
  • feat(stats): add stats domain-inspector subcommand for domain-level metrics. #1678
  • feat(stats): add stats origin-inspector subcommand for origin-level metrics. #1678
  • feat(apisecurity/discoveredoperations): add support for 'list' and 'update' support for 'API discovery'. #1689
  • feat(apisecurity/operations): add CRUD support for 'API Inventory' operations. #1689
  • feat(apisecurity/tags): add API Security Operations tag support (#1688)
  • feat(service/version): add support for service validation. #1695
  • feat(compute/build): Block version 1.93.0 of Rust to avoid a wasm32-wasip2 bug. (#1653)
  • feat(service/vcl): escape control characters when displaying VCL content for cleaner terminal output (#1637)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.50.0 to 0.51.0 (#1674)
  • build(deps): actions/upload-artifact from 6 to 7 (#1675)
  • build(deps): actions/download-artifact from 7 to 8 (#1675)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.41.0 to 0.42.0 (#1679)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-runewidth from 0.0.20 to 0.0.21 (#1679)
  • build(deps): github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4 from 4.1.25 to 4.1.26 (#1679)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/oauth2 from 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1679)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sync from 0.19.0 to 0.20.0 (#1679)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v13 from 13.0.0 to 13.0.1 (#1679)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/term from 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1687)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.33.0 to 0.34.0 (#1687)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/text from 0.34.0 to 0.35.0 (#1687)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v13 from 13.0.1 to 13.1.0 (#1687)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.48.0 to 0.49.0 (#1693)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.51.0 to 0.52.0 (#1693)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v13 from 13.1.0 to 13.1.1 (#1693)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v13 from 13.1.1 to 13.1.2 (#1696)
  • build(deps): actions/create-github-app-token from 2 to 3 (#1692)

Prior change: CLI v14.0.4

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