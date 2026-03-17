CLI v14.1.0

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feat(auth): add auth token subcommand to output the active API token for use in shell substitutions (e.g. $(fastly auth token) ).

feat(auth): auth login --sso now requires --token <name> to explicitly name the stored token. This prevents accidentally overwriting tokens in multi-user SSO workflows. #1676

feat(auth): add FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMAND env var to hide the fastly auth command tree from help, completions, and invocation. #1676

feat(auth): when FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMAND is set, the --token / -t global flag is also disabled. Use FASTLY_API_TOKEN or stored config tokens instead. #1676

feat(stats): add --field flag to stats historical to filter to a single stats field. #1678

feat(stats): add stats aggregate subcommand for cross-service aggregated stats. #1678

feat(stats): add stats usage subcommand for bandwidth/request usage, with --by-service breakdown. #1678

feat(stats): add stats domain-inspector subcommand for domain-level metrics. #1678

feat(stats): add stats origin-inspector subcommand for origin-level metrics. #1678

feat(apisecurity/discoveredoperations): add support for 'list' and 'update' support for 'API discovery'. #1689

feat(apisecurity/operations): add CRUD support for 'API Inventory' operations. #1689

feat(apisecurity/tags): add API Security Operations tag support (#1688)

feat(service/version): add support for service validation. #1695

feat(compute/build): Block version 1.93.0 of Rust to avoid a wasm32-wasip2 bug. (#1653)

feat(service/vcl): escape control characters when displaying VCL content for cleaner terminal output (#1637)