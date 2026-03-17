CLI v14.1.0
View this release on GitHub.
Bug Fixes:
- fix(stats):
stats historicalnow returns write errors instead of silently swallowing them #1678
Deprecations:
- deprecated(auth):
fastly profile,
fastly sso, and
fastly auth-tokencommand trees are deprecated and will be removed in a future release. Use
fastly authsubcommands instead. #1676
- deprecated(auth):
--profileand
--enable-ssoglobal flags are deprecated. Use
--token <name>to select a stored auth token by name, or
fastly auth login --sso --token <name>for SSO. #1676
Enhancements:
- feat(auth):
auth login --ssonow requires
--token <name>to explicitly name the stored token. This prevents accidentally overwriting tokens in multi-user SSO workflows. #1676
- feat(auth): add
FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMANDenv var to hide the
fastly authcommand tree from help, completions, and invocation. #1676
- feat(auth): when
FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMANDis set, the
--token/
-tglobal flag is also disabled. Use
FASTLY_API_TOKENor stored config tokens instead. #1676
- feat(stats): add
--fieldflag to
stats historicalto filter to a single stats field. #1678
- feat(stats): add
stats aggregatesubcommand for cross-service aggregated stats. #1678
- feat(stats): add
stats usagesubcommand for bandwidth/request usage, with
--by-servicebreakdown. #1678
- feat(stats): add
stats domain-inspectorsubcommand for domain-level metrics. #1678
- feat(stats): add
stats origin-inspectorsubcommand for origin-level metrics. #1678
- feat(apisecurity/discoveredoperations): add support for 'list' and 'update' support for 'API discovery'. #1689
- feat(apisecurity/operations): add CRUD support for 'API Inventory' operations. #1689
- feat(apisecurity/tags): add API Security Operations tag support (#1688)
- feat(service/version): add support for service validation. #1695
- feat(compute/build): Block version 1.93.0 of Rust to avoid a wasm32-wasip2 bug. (#1653)
- feat(service/vcl): escape control characters when displaying VCL content for cleaner terminal output (#1637)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.50.0 to 0.51.0 (#1674)
- build(deps):
actions/upload-artifactfrom 6 to 7 (#1675)
- build(deps):
actions/download-artifactfrom 7 to 8 (#1675)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.41.0 to 0.42.0 (#1679)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.20 to 0.0.21 (#1679)
- build(deps):
github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4from 4.1.25 to 4.1.26 (#1679)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/oauth2from 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1679)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/syncfrom 0.19.0 to 0.20.0 (#1679)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v13from 13.0.0 to 13.0.1 (#1679)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1687)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.33.0 to 0.34.0 (#1687)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.34.0 to 0.35.0 (#1687)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v13from 13.0.1 to 13.1.0 (#1687)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.48.0 to 0.49.0 (#1693)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.51.0 to 0.52.0 (#1693)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v13from 13.1.0 to 13.1.1 (#1693)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v13from 13.1.1 to 13.1.2 (#1696)
- build(deps):
actions/create-github-app-tokenfrom 2 to 3 (#1692)
Prior change: CLI v14.0.4