  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2026
  5. March 2026

On-Prem WAF deployments now use Digital Elements geolocation data

March 19, 2026
ngwaf-announcementschanged

On-Prem WAF deployments previously used the MaxMind GeoLite2 database to resolve IP geolocation data. These deployments now use Digital Elements geolocation data, consistent with the data Edge WAF deployments use. No deployment updates or configuration changes are required. Existing deployments will receive the updated database automatically.

Prior change: Idle session timeout standardization

Following change: Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-23869 (React Server Components DoS)

Fastly
© Fastly 2026