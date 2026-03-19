On-Prem WAF deployments now use Digital Elements geolocation data
On-Prem WAF deployments previously used the MaxMind GeoLite2 database to resolve IP geolocation data. These deployments now use Digital Elements geolocation data, consistent with the data Edge WAF deployments use. No deployment updates or configuration changes are required. Existing deployments will receive the updated database automatically.
Prior change: Idle session timeout standardization
Following change: Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-23869 (React Server Components DoS)