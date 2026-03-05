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  5. March 2026

Go SDK 1.7.0

March 5, 2026
go-sdk
  • fsthttp: add support for http trailers (#232)
  • fsthttp: add support for NGWAF Inspect (#228)
  • fsthttp: fix SensitiveData flag for guest caching (#237)
  • fsthttp: add support for ClientSNI (#235)
  • kvstore: add more hostcalls: InsertWithConfig, List (#231)
  • fsthttp: add Request.Close() and Response.Close() (#229)
  • compute: add GetHeapMiB to report current memory usage (#227)
  • fsthttp: correctly handle streaming flag for StatusEarlyHints (#223)

Prior change: Go SDK 1.6.1

Following change: Go SDK 1.8.0

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