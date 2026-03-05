Go SDK 1.7.0
- fsthttp: add support for http trailers (#232)
- fsthttp: add support for NGWAF Inspect (#228)
- fsthttp: fix SensitiveData flag for guest caching (#237)
- fsthttp: add support for ClientSNI (#235)
- kvstore: add more hostcalls: InsertWithConfig, List (#231)
- fsthttp: add Request.Close() and Response.Close() (#229)
- compute: add GetHeapMiB to report current memory usage (#227)
- fsthttp: correctly handle streaming flag for StatusEarlyHints (#223)
Prior change: Go SDK 1.6.1
Following change: Go SDK 1.8.0