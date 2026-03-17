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Next-Gen WAF agent 4.76.0

March 17, 2026
ngwaf-agentchanged
  • Improved support for FIPS 140-3 compliance
  • Upgraded to Golang 1.25.8
  • Updated base GeoIP data: March 2026

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF agent 4.75.0

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